Upcoming OTT releases this week: 3 Body Problem, Lootere to Anatomy of a Fall, know what's coming

Upcoming OTT releases this week: Get ready for another exciting week in the realm of streaming entertainment! With a plethora of options flooding your favourite OTT platforms, there's something to suit every taste. Whether you're into heart-pounding action, gripping drama, heartwarming romance, or mind-bending mystery, the latest releases are here to keep you hooked. Let's dive into the highlights of what's coming your way this week.

1. 3 Body Problem

Prepare for a mind-bending journey with "3 Body Problem," adapted from the Chinese novel by Liu Cixin. The story follows a young woman's decision in 1960s China, which sets off a chain of events affecting scientists in the present day. As they face humanity's greatest threat, expect an engaging sci-fi experience. Catch it on Netflix starting March 21.

Also read: Now you can have Siri read your messages in many languages with just a few simple steps!

2. Lootere

Set sail on a high-stakes journey filled with danger and intrigue in this pulse-pounding series. Join a ship captain as he navigates treacherous waters, facing off against pirates and delving into the shadowy world of crime. From acclaimed director Hansal Mehta, premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22.

3. Lal Salaam

Experience the power of friendship and resilience in the face of adversity in this thought-provoking drama. Follow the story of two friends from different religious backgrounds as they navigate the turbulent waters of communal tension and political intrigue. Available for streaming on Netflix from March 22.

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 17: Holi Royale event - Jock Shock Bundle, Scythe and more

4. Road House

Venture into the sun-soaked landscapes of the Florida Keys with "Road House," where a former UFC fighter finds himself embroiled in the gritty world of bouncer duty. But amidst the allure of paradise, darkness lurks, promising a riveting watch. Catch the action unfold on Amazon Prime Video starting March 21.

5. Anatomy of a Fall

Step into the courtroom with "Anatomy of a Fall," a French thriller where a novelist fights to prove her innocence in her husband's death. With the help of her lawyer friend, she delves into a web of deceit. Catch it on Disney+ Hotstar starting March 22.