Home How To Maama Mascheendra OTT release: When, where to watch Telugu film online

Maama Mascheendra OTT release: When, where to watch Telugu film online

After making its theatrical debut on October 6, the OTT release date of Maama Mascheendra is already out! Know when, and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 10 2023, 17:06 IST
Maama Mascheendra
Watch Maama Mascheendra on OTT platforms soon. Know details. (YouTube (Aditya Music India))
Maama Mascheendra
Watch Maama Mascheendra on OTT platforms soon. Know details. (YouTube (Aditya Music India))

2023 has been a good year for Telugu films, with several releases such as Agent, Bhola Shankar, Mayapetika, and Shaakuntalam getting good responses from the audience. Telugu shows have also seen a huge surge in popularity, and with the Mathagam Part 2 series releasing soon, it is expected to increase even more. Meanwhile, Maama Mascheendra was also released in theaters just a few days ago on October 6, and shockingly, its OTT release date is already out!

So, if you wish to catch this Telugu film from the comfort of your home, then know when, and where to watch it online.

Maama Mascheendra OTT release: Plot, cast, and more

Maama Mascheendra is a Telugu-language action film that follows the story of three characters who share similar personalities. All three characters are played by Sudheer Babu. One of the characters named Parasuram plans to assassinate his sister for inheritance. The lives of three characters get intertwined together years later and the link between them is revealed. It is sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

The film stars Sudheer Babu, Mirnalini Ravi, Eesha Rebba, and Harsha Vardhan in pivotal roles. Maama Mascheendra is written and directed by Harsha Vardhan and produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.

The film made its theatrical debut on October 6 but has had a disappointing performance at the box office so far. According to an OTTplay report, the film has received zero bookings in some regions, spelling potentially disastrous consequences for it on the big screen. Its trailer was released on YouTube on September 27 and amassed 2.2 million views and 31000 likes.

Maama Mascheendra OTT release: When, where to watch online

The makers of Maama Mascheendra have announced the OTT release date of the film just days after its theatrical debut. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 20. Therefore, viewers can start watching Maama Mascheendra on Amazon Prime Video starting October 20 as long as they have a subscription to the streaming service.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 17:06 IST
