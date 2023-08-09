Maaveeran OTT release: When, where to watch Tamil superhero film online

Maaveeran, the latest superhero film starring actor Sivakarthikeyan will be making its OTT debut soon. The film made its theatrical debut on July 14, 2023, and received positive reviews from critics and the audience alike. After starring in the disappointing 2022 film Prince, this was another opportunity for Sivakarthikeyan to show his acting prowess. Less than a month after its theatrical release, Maaveeran is all set to make its OTT debut soon.

So, if you wish to watch it from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch Maaveeran online.

Maaveeran OTT release: Details

Maaveeran is a Tamil-language superhero film that follows the journey of a newspaper cartoonist Sathya, who is portrayed by Sivakarthikeyan. While he is a coward and does not stand against society's injustice, he vents out his frustrations through his comic strips. After a head injury, Sathya gains the ability to know the events moments before they happen. What comes next is a journey that pits him against a corrupt politician. This superhero film is sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

“Maaveeran is a perfect blend of fantasy, humour, drama, and satire, which makes it a thoroughly enjoyable family watch”, said the lead actor in an OTTplay report.

Maaveeran stars Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, and Sunil in notable roles. The film is directed by Madonne Ashwin and distributed by Red Giant Movies.

Maaveeran OTT release: Where to watch online

If you want to watch Maaveeran from the comfort of your home, know that it will premiere on OTT platforms on August 11. You can stream it live on Amazon Prime Video.

Sharing the poster of the film, the official account of Amazon Prime Video India posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Watch Sathya, a timid cartoonist transform into a fearless hero and take over the world!”

Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Amazon Prime Video provides monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscriptions to choose from. The best way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 1499 per year plan of Amazon Prime Video. You get Amazon Prime, Prime Video, and Amazon Music subscriptions, all combined with this plan.