Mangalavaaram OTT release: Know when and where to watch mystery thriller film online

Mangalavaaram OTT release date: If you are a die-hard Telugu cinema fan then we have great news for you. The Payal Rajput starring mystery thriller, Mangalavaaram is finally going to be released on an OTT platform. The Mangalavaaram OTT release date is out and people who missed the movie in theatres can now watch the film online on the OTT platform. It is a mystery and thriller drama that revolves around love, lust and revenge, which will keep you hooked to your screens throughout the film. Excited to know more about the film? Check out its plot, cast, and when and where you can watch Mangalavaaram online.

Mangalavaaram OTT release: Plot, characters, more

Mangalavaaram is a Telugu mystery thriller that first appeared in theatres on November 17, 2023. The film, however, received mixed reviews but was liked by many of the Telugu cinema lovers due to its plot and actors. Mangalavaaram is directed by Ajay Bhupathi and produced by Swathi Reddy Gunupati, Suresh Varma M., and Ajay Bhupathi, under Mudhra Media Works and A Creative Works. The film was released in four languages: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Mangalavaaram stars Payal Rajput in the leading role and it also features Ajmal Ameer, Nandita Swetha, Chaitanya Krishna, Ajay Ghosh, Divya Pillai, Ravindra Vijay, and others in supporting roles. The thriller revolves around a small village where the people encounter mysterious deaths that occur only on Tuesdays, hence, the film is named Mangalavaaram. Now, OTT viewers will be able to enjoy the mystery film online with their friends and family from the comfort of their homes. Know when and where you can watch Mangalavaaram online.

Mangalavaaram OTT release date: When and where to watch this mystery drama online

Mangalavaaram is set to make an OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar on December 26, which is today. You can stream the film online on multiple devices such as smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Just download the Hotstar app and create your own account to start streaming.

Note that streaming any kind of content of Disney+ Hotstar requires a yearly subscription plan which users have to take in order to watch Mangalavaaram online.

In Disney+ Hotstar you can watch Mangalavaaram in different languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.