Mrs Undercover OTT Release: When, where to watch spy comedy online

Mrs Undercover is all set for its OTT release soon. You can catch this Radhika Apte-starrer spy-comedy film on this OTT platform.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 04 2023, 19:57 IST
You can catch Mrs Undercover on OTT platforms soon. (ZEE5)
You can catch Mrs Undercover on OTT platforms soon. (ZEE5)

After starring in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha with the same name last year, Radhika Apte returns to the big screen with Mrs Undercover. The film's trailer has amassed over 10 million views in just 5 days. With over 23000 likes on the trailer, it is safe to say that the film is highly anticipated. The film is directed by debutant director Anushree Mehta and produced by B4U Motion Pictures, Jaadugar Productions and Knight Sky Cinema.

Mrs Undercover is all set for its OTT release as it will premiere on OTT platforms soon. Read more to know how and where you can catch the OTT release for Radhika Apte starrer Mrs Undercover.

Mrs Undercover: Details

Mrs Undercover is a spy-comedy which is a genre famous in Hollywood with releases like Get Smart, Johnny English and the Spy Next Door, but is relatively unheard of in India. The plot of "Mrs. Undercover" revolves around Durga, portrayed by Radhika, who used to work as an undercover agent. However, when she is asked to return to duty after a decade, she finds it challenging as she has forgotten all her training, while putting her family first.

The film stars Radhika Apte, Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles, alongside other actors.

Mrs Undercover: How to Watch

Mrs Undercover will premiere on ZEE5 on April 14. Although the film is free to watch without any rental cost, users do require a subscription to the streaming service.

The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the mobile plan which costs Rs. 499 for 12 months which offers streaming in 720p on mobiles and tablets. Users can upgrade to a higher subscription which is priced at Rs. 699 right now for the premium HD plan where users get 1080p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops and TV and 2 screens. The highest plan is the Premium 4K plan priced at Rs. 1499 for 12 months where you get streaming in 4K streaming with Dolby Atmos support and streaming support for all the devices with 4 screens.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 19:57 IST
