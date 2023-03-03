    Trending News

    OTT release: Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar streaming online; know where are how to watch

    OTT release: Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar streaming online; know where are how to watch

    Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore starrer Gulmohar is now streaming online on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 15:32 IST
    Here is how you can watch Gulmohar on Disney+ Hotstar. (Disney+ Hotstar)
    Here is how you can watch Gulmohar on Disney+ Hotstar. (Disney+ Hotstar)

    Manoj Bajpayee starrer Gulmohar is now streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Informing about the same Disney+ Hotstar tweeted, "Home is where the heart is & our heart is with #Gulmohar #GulmoharOnHotstar now streaming." In order to watch the film online all you need to do is subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar.

    Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles. The most striking trivia about the movie is that it marks the comeback of legendary actor Sharmila Tagore. Meanwhile, Manoj was last seen in the song 'Kudi Meri' alongside actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali which gathered decent responses from the audience. He will also be seen in the power-packed courtroom drama 'Bandaa'.

    The film marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like 'Aspirants', 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd', 'Flames', among others.

    How to watch Gulmohar online on Disney+ Hotstar

    You can watch the film on your smartphones as well as on PCs or laptops via web browsers. All you need to have is Disney+ Hotstar installed on your device and a subscription of the same.

    The easiest and most cost-effective way to subscribe for the OTT platform is by choosing the Rs. 499 per year plan. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD quality. There is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher priced plans. Higher priced plans will also remove ads.

    Meanwhile, Airtel users can avail the Disney+ Hotstar app subscription for 3 months by recharging the sim with the Rs. 399 plan. The Rs. 399 prepaid plan will also give you 2.5GB of data daily with a validity period of 28 days. The plans go all the way up to Rs. 3359 which offers 365 days of unlimited voice calling with 2.5GB data per day. You also get a year's free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 15:32 IST
