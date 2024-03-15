 OTT Releases this Week: From Murder Mubarak, to ABRAHAM OZLER; movies to stream over the weekend | How-to
Home How To OTT Releases this Week: From Murder Mubarak, to ABRAHAM OZLER; movies to stream over the weekend

OTT Releases this Week: From Murder Mubarak, to ABRAHAM OZLER; movies to stream over the weekend

OTT Releases this Week: Explore this week's exciting OTT releases! From the thrilling Murder Mubarak to the mysterious ABRAHAM OZLER, there's something for everyone. Check now!

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 15 2024, 15:06 IST
Icon
OTT weekend watchlist: From Eagle to Maamla Legal Hai, know what to stream
OTT Releases this Week
1/5 Eagle: Eagle OTT release date is scheduled for March 2, 2024, on ETV Win and Amazon Prime Video. Eagle is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and stars Ravi Teja in the leading role as an illegal arms dealer. It is a South Indian action drama which you can stream this weekend from the comfort of your home. (B4U/ YouTube)
OTT Releases this Week
2/5 Maamla Legal Hai: The courtroom drama Maamla Legal Hai is set to debut on the OTT platform today, March 1, 2024, on Netflix. The web series features Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma, Anjum Batra, Anant Joshi, and more. It is a comedy courtroom drama which you can watch with your friends and family over this weekend. (Netflix)
OTT Releases this Week
3/5 Ambajipeta Marriage Band: The film is a Telugu village drama which takes viewers back to the early 2000s. It is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Dushyanth Katikaneni. The comedy film features Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, Goparaju Ramana, and Sharanya Pradeep. The film is set to make its OTT debut today, March 1, 2024, on Aha.  ( Geetha Arts)
OTT Releases this Week
4/5 Sunflower Season 2: Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma featuring comedy-thriller series is back for season 2 on Zee5 on March 1, 2024. The legal drama will continue from where season 1 was left and the lead character Sonu Singh will try to solve suspicious mysteries. You can watch this new series from the comfort of your home. (Zee5)
OTT Releases this Week
5/5 Spaceman: It is a science fiction drama film directed by Johan Renck. The Spaceman features Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, Isabella Rossellini, and Paul Dano. You can watch Adam Sandler in action on OTT platform Netflix from today, March 1, 2024.  (Netflix)
OTT Releases this Week
icon View all Images
OTT Releases this Week: Explore top OTT releases this week from Murder Mubarak, Bramayugam to Abraham Ozler. (Unsplash)

OTT Releases this Week: The streaming landscape is ablaze with excitement as this week unfolds with a plethora of new releases across various OTT platforms. Whether you're craving spine-tingling mysteries, mythical adventures, or gripping historical narratives, there's something to satiate every binge-watcher's appetite. Let's delve into the lineup of captivating movies and web series set to grace our screens this weekend.

1. Bramayugam

Mammootty takes the lead in 'Bramayugam', alongside Amalda Liz, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan in pivotal roles. The much-anticipated movie announcement came directly from the OTT platform itself on X stating, "There's myth, there's mystery, there's horror, and then there's Potti! Bramayugam is now streaming exclusively on Sony LIV. #Bramayugam #SonyLIV #BramayugamOnSonyLIV".

Also read: Pumble app: Know how to build healthy collaboration among teams for maximum productivity

2. Murder Mubarak

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Karisma Kapoor, 'Murder Mubarak' promises a riveting tale. IMDb's synopsis sets the stage: "During a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye." Catch the mystery unravel on Netflix.

3. HanuMan

Set in the fictitious village of Anjanadari, 'Hanuman' follows a young man blessed with the powers of Lord Hanuman. Teja Sajja takes the lead in this tale of divine intervention. Prepare to witness his journey on ZEE5 starting March 16.

4. Ae Watan Mere Watan

Join Sara Ali Khan in a riveting historical drama inspired by true events. Experience the bravery of a fearless freedom fighter embarking on a daring mission during India's struggle for independence. "Ae Watan Mere Watan" promises a thrilling journey of patriotism and sacrifice, coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 21.

Also read: Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT release: When and where to watch Sara Ali Khan's film online

5. Abraham Ozler

'Abraham Ozler' unravels the tale of a police officer grappling with the profound loss of his wife and daughter. Tasked with investigating the murder of an IT employee in a hospital, he uncovers a pattern of similar deaths, hinting at a chilling serial killer on the loose. Explore the intricacies of the investigation and the personal demons of the protagonist in this suspense-filled narrative. Set your sights on Disney+Hotstar for its anticipated release on March 20.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Mar, 15:06 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online
GTA Online: Double rewards await in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions this week
GTA 6
GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative
GTA 6
GTA 6 Trailer 2 on the way? Rockstar Games updates ‘Videos’ page, sparking frenzy on social media
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets