OTT Releases this Week: From Murder Mubarak, to ABRAHAM OZLER; movies to stream over the weekend

OTT Releases this Week: The streaming landscape is ablaze with excitement as this week unfolds with a plethora of new releases across various OTT platforms. Whether you're craving spine-tingling mysteries, mythical adventures, or gripping historical narratives, there's something to satiate every binge-watcher's appetite. Let's delve into the lineup of captivating movies and web series set to grace our screens this weekend.

1. Bramayugam

Mammootty takes the lead in 'Bramayugam', alongside Amalda Liz, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan in pivotal roles. The much-anticipated movie announcement came directly from the OTT platform itself on X stating, "There's myth, there's mystery, there's horror, and then there's Potti! Bramayugam is now streaming exclusively on Sony LIV. #Bramayugam #SonyLIV #BramayugamOnSonyLIV".

2. Murder Mubarak

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Karisma Kapoor, 'Murder Mubarak' promises a riveting tale. IMDb's synopsis sets the stage: "During a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye." Catch the mystery unravel on Netflix.

3. HanuMan

Set in the fictitious village of Anjanadari, 'Hanuman' follows a young man blessed with the powers of Lord Hanuman. Teja Sajja takes the lead in this tale of divine intervention. Prepare to witness his journey on ZEE5 starting March 16.

4. Ae Watan Mere Watan

Join Sara Ali Khan in a riveting historical drama inspired by true events. Experience the bravery of a fearless freedom fighter embarking on a daring mission during India's struggle for independence. "Ae Watan Mere Watan" promises a thrilling journey of patriotism and sacrifice, coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 21.

5. Abraham Ozler

'Abraham Ozler' unravels the tale of a police officer grappling with the profound loss of his wife and daughter. Tasked with investigating the murder of an IT employee in a hospital, he uncovers a pattern of similar deaths, hinting at a chilling serial killer on the loose. Explore the intricacies of the investigation and the personal demons of the protagonist in this suspense-filled narrative. Set your sights on Disney+Hotstar for its anticipated release on March 20.