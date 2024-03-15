 Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT release: When and where to watch Sara Ali Khan’s film online | How-to
Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT release: Check out when and where you can watch this new patriotic film starring Sara Ali Khan online.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 15 2024, 10:16 IST
Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT release date is out! Check dates. (Prime video)

Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT release: Are you a fan of patriotic movies like Uri, Sam Bahadur, Ghazi Attack, and others? Then we have good news for you as a new film called “Ae Watan Mere Watan” will be streaming on the online platform in the coming days. In this film, you will Sara Ali Khan in a new role which may come as a big leap for her acting career. Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT release date has already been announced, therefore, you can watch this film from the comfort of your home. Check out more details about the film.

Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT release: Cast, plot, more

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a patriotic film which revolves around a freedom fighter Usha Mehta. She was known for secretly operating an underground Congress radio during the Quit India movement. The film is directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar. The film stars Sara Ali Khan in the leading role of Usha Mehta. It also features Alexx O'Nell, Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, and others in the crucial roles.

The film will showcase how Mehta operates and talks about independence while addressing the people on the radio. The film will keep you hooked as the story unfolds to the mysteries of what happened during those times of war. Now you can stream Ae Watan Mere Watan online in the coming days.

Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT release: When and where to watch online

Ae Watan Mere Watan will be released on the OTT platform on March 21, 2024, on World Radio Day. You can stream the film online on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT platform shared a post on Instagram saying, “an ode to the unsung heroes. an ode to India's freedom struggle. So privileged, honoured and excited to be telling a story that we truly believe deserves to be heard.Jai Hind.” Know that to stream the film on Prime Video, you will have to opt for its subscription plan which starts at Rs.179 per month.

First Published Date: 15 Mar, 10:15 IST
