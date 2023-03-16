Pathaan OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film online

Pathaan has proven to be a blockbuster comeback success story for the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan who made his long-awaited return to the big screen. He last starred in Zero, which turned out to be one of the biggest flops of his career. But Pathaan has been a record breaker since its release and the makers of the film even commemorated the film crossing the Rs. 500 crore mark and celebrated ‘Pathaan Day'.

Pathaan is a spy action-adventure thriller written and directed by Siddharth Anand. Alongside King Khan, the movie has an ensemble cast that includes Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie has a fast-moving plot and innovative action scenes.

Pathaan: Details

The premise of the movie revolves around a RAW agent who must overcome his past trauma and stop a terrorist who threatens the security of India.

Pathaan crossed 50 days at the theaters recently and the film is still going strong with 800 theaters screening the film across the country. Pathaan has grossed over Rs. 1043 crores worldwide so far, shattering many records since its release. The film also has the accolade of highest single-day collection of any film, grossing Rs. 70 crores net on Republic Day this year.

So, if you want to watch this film, then it's great news as the OTT release date for Pathaan has been revealed. Know when and where you can catch Shah Rukh Khan starrer online.

Pathaan: When, where to watch

Earlier it was revealed that the OTT rights for Pathaan were sold to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping Rs. 100 crores. Thus, Pathaan OTT streaming will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The film will premiere on the platform on March 22. You can watch it online from the comfort of your home if you have a subscription to the platform.

