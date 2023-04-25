Pathu Thala OTT Release: When, where to watch this amazing Tamil action-thriller

Looking for an exciting movie to watch this week? There's good news as several films are about to drop on various OTT platforms soon. One of the most anticipated flicks is Pathu Thala, a Tamil-language neo-noir action thriller. The film has a gripping and fast-moving plot and engaging action scenes. The title of the film was revealed on December 24, 2020, and Pathu Thala was released in theaters on March 23, 2023, with decent reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film has earned 55 crore rupees at the box office so far during its theatrical run.

Pathu Thala is directed by Obeli N Krishna and produced by Jayantilal Gada and K. E. Gnanavel Raja. So, if you want to watch this film, then it's great news as the OTT release date for Pathu Thala has been revealed. Know when and where you can catch this neo-noir action thriller online.

Pathu Thala: Details

Pathu Thala is a remake of the 2017 Kannada film Mufti, however the filmmakers have emphasized that it differs in various aspects. The premise of the film revolves around a police officer who goes undercover as part of his investigation to find one of the most dangerous gangsters of Nagercoil and solve the disappearance of a political personality. But when the hidden dark secrets come to life, his life changes.

The film stars Silambarasan and Gautham Karthik in the lead roles with Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kalaiyarasan, Teejay Arunasalam and Anu Sithara in notable roles.

Pathu Thala: When, where to watch

Pathu Thala will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting April 27 and it will be available to watch in Tamil language. You can watch it online from the comfort of your home if you have a subscription to the platform.

The best way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 1499 per year plan of the Amazon Prime Video. You get Amazon Prime, Prime Video and Amazon Music subscription, all combined with this plan.