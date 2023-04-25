Home How To Pathu Thala OTT Release: When, where to watch this amazing Tamil action-thriller

Pathu Thala OTT Release: When, where to watch this amazing Tamil action-thriller

The OTT release date of Pathu Thala is out! Know when and where to watch this neo-noir action thriller online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 25 2023, 18:45 IST
Pathu Thala
Know how and where to watch Pathu Thala OTT release online. (Amazon Prime Video)
Pathu Thala
Know how and where to watch Pathu Thala OTT release online. (Amazon Prime Video)

Looking for an exciting movie to watch this week? There's good news as several films are about to drop on various OTT platforms soon. One of the most anticipated flicks is Pathu Thala, a Tamil-language neo-noir action thriller. The film has a gripping and fast-moving plot and engaging action scenes. The title of the film was revealed on December 24, 2020, and Pathu Thala was released in theaters on March 23, 2023, with decent reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film has earned 55 crore rupees at the box office so far during its theatrical run.

Pathu Thala is directed by Obeli N Krishna and produced by Jayantilal Gada and K. E. Gnanavel Raja. So, if you want to watch this film, then it's great news as the OTT release date for Pathu Thala has been revealed. Know when and where you can catch this neo-noir action thriller online.

Pathu Thala: Details

Pathu Thala is a remake of the 2017 Kannada film Mufti, however the filmmakers have emphasized that it differs in various aspects. The premise of the film revolves around a police officer who goes undercover as part of his investigation to find one of the most dangerous gangsters of Nagercoil and solve the disappearance of a political personality. But when the hidden dark secrets come to life, his life changes.

The film stars Silambarasan and Gautham Karthik in the lead roles with Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kalaiyarasan, Teejay Arunasalam and Anu Sithara in notable roles.

Pathu Thala: When, where to watch

Pathu Thala will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting April 27 and it will be available to watch in Tamil language. You can watch it online from the comfort of your home if you have a subscription to the platform.

The best way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 1499 per year plan of the Amazon Prime Video. You get Amazon Prime, Prime Video and Amazon Music subscription, all combined with this plan.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Apr, 18:45 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets