Icon
Home How To Permanent Roommates Season 3 OTT release: Know when and where to watch fun Rom-com series online

Permanent Roommates Season 3 OTT release: Know when and where to watch fun Rom-com series online

Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas are back with season 3 of Permanent Roommates. If you want to watch the funny love-hate relationship online then check out when and where to watch the series online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2023, 13:19 IST
Icon
Watch the Permanent Roommates Season 3 OTT series online.
Watch the Permanent Roommates Season 3 OTT series online. (Prime video/YouTube)
Watch the Permanent Roommates Season 3 OTT series online.
Watch the Permanent Roommates Season 3 OTT series online. (Prime video/YouTube)

Permanent Roommates Season 3 OTT release: The romance and comedy-drama series starring Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas is back with another season. The first season of the series was released back in October 2014 and gained immense popularity due to their sweet coupling. The portrayal of the couple's struggles and love-hate relationship kept the viewers hooked. Now season 3 of the series will soon be made available on the OTT platforms. Know more about the OTT series here and check when, and where you can watch it online.

Permanent Roommates Season 3 OTT release: Plot, cast, and more

The popular TVF (The Viral Fever) series Permanent Roommates is back with Season 3 featuring Nidhi Singh as Tanya Nagpal and Sumeet Vyas as Mikesh Chaudhary. The series is filled with love, romance and drama that viewers will love immensely. As per the released trailer, the new season of Permanent Roommates focuses on the couple taking a step forward towards getting married however there are some obstacles which pull them apart. It will be interesting to see how they will overcome the challenges or if it will be the end for Tanya and Mikesh. Watch Permanent Roommates Season 3 to unfold their mysteries of love.

The series is directed by Shreyansh Pandey and produced by The Viral Fever. If you have watched the previous season then you must be thrilled about season 3. So, check out its OTT release date and when, where to watch the Permanent Roommates Season 3 online.

Permanent Roommates Season 3: When, where to watch online

The romantic drama by TVF will be available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video from October 18, 2023. TVF a small teaser of the series through their official Instagram handle. The post said, “Tanya and Mikesh are back with the same kind of love but new banters. who's side will you pick this time? Can't wait to catch #PermanentRoommatesonPrime, new season, Oct 18.”

Note that the online streaming platform Prime Video requires a subscription to watch their content online.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 13:18 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon