Permanent Roommates Season 3 OTT release: Know when and where to watch fun Rom-com series online

Permanent Roommates Season 3 OTT release: The romance and comedy-drama series starring Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas is back with another season. The first season of the series was released back in October 2014 and gained immense popularity due to their sweet coupling. The portrayal of the couple's struggles and love-hate relationship kept the viewers hooked. Now season 3 of the series will soon be made available on the OTT platforms. Know more about the OTT series here and check when, and where you can watch it online.

Permanent Roommates Season 3 OTT release: Plot, cast, and more

The popular TVF (The Viral Fever) series Permanent Roommates is back with Season 3 featuring Nidhi Singh as Tanya Nagpal and Sumeet Vyas as Mikesh Chaudhary. The series is filled with love, romance and drama that viewers will love immensely. As per the released trailer, the new season of Permanent Roommates focuses on the couple taking a step forward towards getting married however there are some obstacles which pull them apart. It will be interesting to see how they will overcome the challenges or if it will be the end for Tanya and Mikesh. Watch Permanent Roommates Season 3 to unfold their mysteries of love.

The series is directed by Shreyansh Pandey and produced by The Viral Fever. If you have watched the previous season then you must be thrilled about season 3. So, check out its OTT release date and when, where to watch the Permanent Roommates Season 3 online.

Permanent Roommates Season 3: When, where to watch online

The romantic drama by TVF will be available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video from October 18, 2023. TVF a small teaser of the series through their official Instagram handle. The post said, “Tanya and Mikesh are back with the same kind of love but new banters. who's side will you pick this time? Can't wait to catch #PermanentRoommatesonPrime, new season, Oct 18.”

Note that the online streaming platform Prime Video requires a subscription to watch their content online.