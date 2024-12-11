Latest Tech News How To Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun’s massive blockbusters to be available online on…

Pushpa 2 OTT: Allu Arjun's movie has grossed an astonishing 950 crore worldwide.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 11 2024, 07:27 IST
It is believed that the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule will be available on Netflix after running its course in the cinemas. (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Pushpa 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise has become a global box office sensation. Within just six days of its release, the action-packed drama has grossed an astonishing 950 crore worldwide. Trade experts predict that the film will surpass the 1,000 crore mark by the end of its first week, cementing its place as one of the year's biggest hits. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Pushpa 2 has captivated audiences across the globe, with its appeal transcending regional boundaries. Its success has been particularly notable in the Hindi market, where the film has sparked a massive fan following. Cinemas have been packed with eager moviegoers, and the film's popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

Pushpa 2 OTT Release and Digital Rights

As Pushpa 2 continues to dominate theatres, fans are eagerly anticipating its OTT release. While an official streaming date is yet to be confirmed, sources have revealed that the film will be available on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. The OTT rights have reportedly been sold to Netflix for a record-breaking 270 crore, making it one of the highest-priced Indian films for digital rights.

Though the film's performance has been nothing short of extraordinary, it did experience a slight dip in earnings on its first Tuesday. According to estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film saw an 18.7% decline in net collections on Day 6 of its release. However, this drop is expected as many big-budget films typically see a reduction in earnings during the weekdays after their opening weekend.

Pushpa 2: A Phenomenal Success

Starring Allu Arjun as the indomitable Pushpa Raj, Pushpa 2 continues the gripping saga of his rise within the criminal world, filled with intense action and a powerful narrative. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. With its box office success and growing digital anticipation, Pushpa 2 has quickly become a cultural phenomenon, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 07:27 IST
