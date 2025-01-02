Latest Tech News How To Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun’s record breaking hindu dubbed movie enters 2025 with a bang, to stream online on…

Pushpa 2 continues its stellar theatrical run and fans are eagerly anticipating its digital release.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 02 2025, 08:16 IST
It is believed that the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule will be available on Netflix after running its course in the cinemas. (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Pushpa 2 has become an unstoppable force at the global box office, grossing more than 1184 crore within just a month of its release. The high-octane drama has quickly secured its place as one of the biggest cinematic triumphs of 2024, racing to the top of the global earnings charts. The film's dynamic storytelling and captivating performances, particularly by Allu Arjun in the titular role, have struck a chord with audiences worldwide, especially in the Hindi-speaking markets where it has developed a massive following. Despite a mixed reception from critics, the film's success in theatres is undeniable, with packed cinemas showing no signs of slowing down.

OTT Release: A Record-Breaking Deal

As the film continues its stellar theatrical run, fans are eagerly anticipating its digital release. While an official streaming date has not yet been confirmed, sources indicate that "Pushpa 2" will soon be available on Netflix, following its cinema window. In a groundbreaking deal, the digital rights have been sold to the streaming giant for a staggering 270 crore. This makes "Pushpa 2" one of the most expensive Indian films ever to secure a digital distribution agreement. The news has added even more fuel to the already intense excitement surrounding the film.

A Minor Dip, But Strong Prospects

While "Pushpa 2" has experienced a slight dip in box office earnings in recent weeks—an expected trend for major releases after their opening surge—industry experts remain optimistic. The film's long-term prospects are solid, with its loyal fanbase and continued popularity ensuring it will perform well in the coming weeks.

A Cultural Milestone

Starring Allu Arjun as the fierce and charismatic Pushpa Raj, the film follows his intense journey through the criminal underworld. With a supporting cast including Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, "Pushpa 2" has not only become a box office hit but also a cultural phenomenon, with fans eagerly awaiting the next instalment of the saga.

First Published Date: 02 Jan, 07:56 IST
