Pyaar Ka Professor OTT release: Sandeepa Dhar and Pranav Sachdeva’s romantic comedy to premiere on this platform…

The upcoming web series Pyaar Ka Professor is set for its OTT release on February 14, marking a special Valentine's Day premiere. The show features Sandeepa Dhar and Pranav Sachdeva in the lead roles, bringing a fresh take on romantic comedy. Directed by Akshay Choubey, the series promises to deliver a blend of humour and romance that has intrigued many viewers after the release of its trailer.

Pyaar Ka Professor: Trailer, plot, and more

Pyaar Ka Professor follows the story of Vaibhav, portrayed by Pranav Sachdeva. Vaibhav runs a coaching class at night, but with a distinct purpose: he teaches single men how to understand body language and social cues to improve their romantic prospects. Sandeepa Dhar plays Malika, a key character who becomes involved in the unfolding drama. The series initially appears to focus on comedy but soon takes a dramatic turn when a politician, struggling with public speaking, seeks Vaibhav's help. This twist introduces new conflicts and comedic moments that add depth to the plot.

Also read: Rekhachithram OTT release: Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan's crime thriller may stream online on…

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Pyaar Ka Professor OTT Release: Cast and crew

Directed by Akshay Choubey, this series marks his debut as a director. The show brings together an experienced cast led by Dhar and Sachdeva. Their performances are expected to offer an engaging viewing experience for the audience. Pyaar Ka Professor stands as an opportunity for the streaming platform to present a different kind of romantic comedy, one that combines elements of humour with an offbeat story.

Also read: Kadhalikka Neramillai movie OTT release: When and where to watch Nithiya Menon's trending movie in Hindi

Pyaar Ka Professor OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Pyaar Ka Professor will be available for free streaming on Amazon MX Player starting February 14, 2025. The platform, known for its youth-centric content, has confirmed that the series will be accessible at no cost, adding to the appeal of this quirky and fun-filled show. The series has generated interest with its unique storyline and unexpected plot turns. It aims to attract viewers who enjoy lighthearted yet unconventional entertainment. With a focus on humour and a fresh take on romance, Pyaar Ka Professor stands out from traditional romantic comedies.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.