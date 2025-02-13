Latest Tech News How To Pyaar Ka Professor OTT release: Sandeepa Dhar and Pranav Sachdeva’s romantic comedy to premiere on this platform…

Pyaar Ka Professor OTT release: Sandeepa Dhar and Pranav Sachdeva’s romantic comedy to premiere on this platform…

Pyaar Ka Professor OTT release: The romantic comedy show, starring Sandeepa Dhar and Pranav Sachdeva is set to premiere on the digital streaming platform for free streaming this Valentine’s Day.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 13 2025, 13:57 IST
Icon
4 ways to stay safe from new online scams
Pyaar Ka Professor OTT release
1/5 Strong passwords: To enhance and strengthen your online privacy, make sure to use strong and unique passwords for online accounts. Make sure to keep the password at least 12-16 characters long and include alphanumeric codes and special characters. You can also take advantage of free password generators such as 1Password. Additionally, make sure to frequently change passwords to avoid credential stuffing. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Two-factor authentication: This is another crucial part of setting a strong password. With 2FA, users get another layer of security from any user trying to log in to their account. Even after cracking the password, the user will require a four to six-character code which will be sent to the account holder’s primary device or number. Users can also take advantage of code-generating authenticator apps for enhanced safekeeping. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Enable Encryption: If you want to keep your online communications such as calls, texts, and other data private then make sure to enable the encryption feature. It keeps the digital communication between the user, without passing on to anyone. Use apps such as  WhatsApp for text communications as Meta ensures end-to-end encryption. Users can also take advantage of VPN networks as they enable users to hide digital footprints.  (Pixabay)
Pyaar Ka Professor OTT release
4/5 VPN on public Wi-Fi connections: Firstly, avoid using public Wi-Fi connections as it is the easiest way for scammers to get hold of your personal information. Alternatively, use a VPN while using public Wi-Fi it will encrypt the user’s internet connection and keep the data safe so no other person can snoop into your online footprints.  (Pexels)
image caption
5/5 This year, try the above-mentioned digital safety tips to avoid becoming a victim of online scams. Make sure to keep your data safe and private smartly, so no second person can get access. 
Pyaar Ka Professor OTT release
icon View all Images
Pyaar Ka Professor OTT release: The romantic comedy series to premiere on Amazon MX Player for free. (Amazon MX Player)

The upcoming web series Pyaar Ka Professor is set for its OTT release on February 14, marking a special Valentine's Day premiere. The show features Sandeepa Dhar and Pranav Sachdeva in the lead roles, bringing a fresh take on romantic comedy. Directed by Akshay Choubey, the series promises to deliver a blend of humour and romance that has intrigued many viewers after the release of its trailer.

Pyaar Ka Professor: Trailer, plot, and more

Pyaar Ka Professor follows the story of Vaibhav, portrayed by Pranav Sachdeva. Vaibhav runs a coaching class at night, but with a distinct purpose: he teaches single men how to understand body language and social cues to improve their romantic prospects. Sandeepa Dhar plays Malika, a key character who becomes involved in the unfolding drama. The series initially appears to focus on comedy but soon takes a dramatic turn when a politician, struggling with public speaking, seeks Vaibhav's help. This twist introduces new conflicts and comedic moments that add depth to the plot.

Also read: Rekhachithram OTT release: Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan's crime thriller may stream online on…

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Pyaar Ka Professor OTT Release: Cast and crew

Directed by Akshay Choubey, this series marks his debut as a director. The show brings together an experienced cast led by Dhar and Sachdeva. Their performances are expected to offer an engaging viewing experience for the audience. Pyaar Ka Professor stands as an opportunity for the streaming platform to present a different kind of romantic comedy, one that combines elements of humour with an offbeat story.

Also read: Kadhalikka Neramillai movie OTT release: When and where to watch Nithiya Menon's trending movie in Hindi

Pyaar Ka Professor OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Pyaar Ka Professor will be available for free streaming on Amazon MX Player starting February 14, 2025. The platform, known for its youth-centric content, has confirmed that the series will be accessible at no cost, adding to the appeal of this quirky and fun-filled show. The series has generated interest with its unique storyline and unexpected plot turns. It aims to attract viewers who enjoy lighthearted yet unconventional entertainment. With a focus on humour and a fresh take on romance, Pyaar Ka Professor stands out from traditional romantic comedies.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 13:57 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 discord server

Rockstar Games surprises fans with official ‘Discord server’ featuring exclusive GTA 6 channel and updates
GTA 6 PC release

GTA 6 PC release teased by Take-Two CEO, hints at future launch after console debut
5 PC games

5 PC games to play in 2025: From Warframe, and Baldur's Gate 3 to Black Myth: Wukong and more
GTA 6

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations
GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets