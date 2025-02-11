Latest Tech News How To Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT Release: Venkatesh Daggubati film becomes box office sensation, may stream online on…

Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT Release: Venkatesh Daggubati film becomes box office sensation, may stream online on…

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been met with widespread critical acclaim for its engaging storyline, strong performances, and fast-paced direction.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 11 2025, 09:00 IST
Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT Release: Venkatesh Daggubati film becomes box office sensation, may stream online on…
Initially slated to debut on digital platforms in February 2025, the OTT release of Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been postponed.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, has become a sensation since its theatrical release. The film, which combines thrilling action with sharp comedy, has captured the attention of audiences, grossing over 177 crore domestically and surpassing 220 crore worldwide. With its stellar box office performance, the film is being hailed as one of the biggest successes of 2024, generating significant buzz for its upcoming digital release. However, recent reports suggest that the much-awaited OTT debut of the film, initially scheduled for February 2025, may face a delay.

Strategic Delay to Maximise Box Office Success

The potential delay in the OTT release is reportedly a strategic decision aimed at capitalising on the film's continued success in theatres. Zee5, which secured the digital streaming rights for 30 crore, had originally planned to launch Sankranthiki Vasthunam on its platform in February. However, sources indicate that producer Dil Raju is in talks with Zee5 to push the digital premiere to March 2025. The reasoning behind this move is to allow the film to maintain its momentum at the box office, where it is still drawing large crowds. Releasing it on OTT too soon could potentially affect its ongoing theatrical run.

A Film that Keeps Audiences on the Edge of Their Seats

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been met with widespread critical acclaim for its engaging storyline, strong performances, and fast-paced direction. Venkatesh Daggubati, who portrays a suspended police officer caught in a high-stakes kidnapping case, has been lauded for his commanding screen presence. His co-stars, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh, who play his ex-girlfriend and wife, respectively, have also received praise for their performances.

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

The film's gripping narrative, full of unexpected twists and turns, has kept audiences hooked from start to finish. Even on its 13th day in theatres, the film grossed an impressive 10 crore, indicating that its popularity shows no signs of waning. Given the film's sustained success, there is growing confidence that it will continue to perform well at the box office, making the decision to delay the OTT release a calculated one.

Celebrating the Film's Success

The team behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam recently hosted a success party to celebrate the film's achievements. Among the attendees were notable figures such as Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, who joined the cast and crew in acknowledging the film's widespread success. The production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations, shared highlights from the event on social media, capturing the team's excitement and pride in the film's performance.

Looking Ahead: What's Next for the Film?

While the exact date for the OTT release remains unconfirmed, the ongoing box office success suggests that the producers are determined to maximise the film's theatrical run before transitioning it to digital platforms. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has not only enjoyed commercial success but also earned critical acclaim for its lively storytelling and Venkatesh's standout performance. Fans eagerly await an official announcement regarding the film's digital debut, but for now, the focus remains on its continued dominance in cinemas.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Feb, 09:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025
Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage
GTA 6 Online

PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5
GTA 5 Online

GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced could launch on PC next month, hints rockstar insider

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets