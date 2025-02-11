Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT Release: Venkatesh Daggubati film becomes box office sensation, may stream online on…

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, has become a sensation since its theatrical release. The film, which combines thrilling action with sharp comedy, has captured the attention of audiences, grossing over ₹177 crore domestically and surpassing ₹220 crore worldwide. With its stellar box office performance, the film is being hailed as one of the biggest successes of 2024, generating significant buzz for its upcoming digital release. However, recent reports suggest that the much-awaited OTT debut of the film, initially scheduled for February 2025, may face a delay.

Strategic Delay to Maximise Box Office Success

The potential delay in the OTT release is reportedly a strategic decision aimed at capitalising on the film's continued success in theatres. Zee5, which secured the digital streaming rights for ₹30 crore, had originally planned to launch Sankranthiki Vasthunam on its platform in February. However, sources indicate that producer Dil Raju is in talks with Zee5 to push the digital premiere to March 2025. The reasoning behind this move is to allow the film to maintain its momentum at the box office, where it is still drawing large crowds. Releasing it on OTT too soon could potentially affect its ongoing theatrical run.

A Film that Keeps Audiences on the Edge of Their Seats

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been met with widespread critical acclaim for its engaging storyline, strong performances, and fast-paced direction. Venkatesh Daggubati, who portrays a suspended police officer caught in a high-stakes kidnapping case, has been lauded for his commanding screen presence. His co-stars, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh, who play his ex-girlfriend and wife, respectively, have also received praise for their performances.

The film's gripping narrative, full of unexpected twists and turns, has kept audiences hooked from start to finish. Even on its 13th day in theatres, the film grossed an impressive ₹10 crore, indicating that its popularity shows no signs of waning. Given the film's sustained success, there is growing confidence that it will continue to perform well at the box office, making the decision to delay the OTT release a calculated one.

Celebrating the Film's Success

The team behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam recently hosted a success party to celebrate the film's achievements. Among the attendees were notable figures such as Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, who joined the cast and crew in acknowledging the film's widespread success. The production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations, shared highlights from the event on social media, capturing the team's excitement and pride in the film's performance.

Looking Ahead: What's Next for the Film?

While the exact date for the OTT release remains unconfirmed, the ongoing box office success suggests that the producers are determined to maximise the film's theatrical run before transitioning it to digital platforms. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has not only enjoyed commercial success but also earned critical acclaim for its lively storytelling and Venkatesh's standout performance. Fans eagerly await an official announcement regarding the film's digital debut, but for now, the focus remains on its continued dominance in cinemas.



