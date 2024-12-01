Latest Tech News How To Sikandar Ka Muqaddar OTT release: Tamannah Bhatia’s thriller streaming on…

Stree 2 opened up a range of opportunities for Tamannah Bhatia in Mumbai, one of which was the suspense thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Dec 01 2024, 12:55 IST
Directed by renowned filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, famous for his gripping thrillers, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is now streaming on Netflix. (Netflix)

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar OTT release has been trending on Google Search as Tamannah Bhatia-starrer thriller makes its Netflix debut. The movie was released on Netflix on November 29 and joins the list of other thriller films that the platform has already released in the past several weeks.

Tamannaah Bhatia's career in Bollywood received a significant boost following her performance in Stree 2. The film opened up a range of opportunities for the actress in Mumbai, one of which was the suspense thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. Directed by renowned filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, famous for his gripping thrillers, the film is now streaming on Netflix.

Mixed Reviews, But Praise for Tamannaah

While the film has had a slow start and garnered mixed reviews, Tamannaah's performance has stood out. Critics have lauded her portrayal in the film, despite the varied reception of the overall project. The thriller also stars Jimmy Shergill in a crucial role and centres around a heist, adding to the suspense and intrigue.

Focus on Hindi Projects

Currently, Tamannaah does not have any upcoming Telugu films on her agenda. Instead, she seems to be focusing primarily on Hindi shows and films. It remains to be seen which Telugu project she will choose next, as her career continues to evolve in Bollywood.

First Published Date: 01 Dec, 12:55 IST
