Sookshmadarshini OTT release: Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph’s thriller movie now streaming on…

Sookshmadarshini, a suspense-filled thriller starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, has become the talk of the town since its release on November 22. Directed by MC, the film has captivated cinema audiences with its intriguing plot, spine-chilling suspense, and stellar performances. The movie has quickly carved a niche for itself, earning rave reviews and a solid place in the hearts of viewers. With a successful theatrical run, fans can now enjoy the gripping tale from the comfort of their homes, thanks to its OTT release.

Sookshmadarshini OTT release: Now Streaming on Zee5

For those eager to catch Sookshmadarshini online, the film is currently streaming in India on Zee5. International audiences need not miss out, as the film has also secured its overseas OTT rights with Simply South, ensuring it reaches global viewers. The film's widespread availability across platforms adds to its growing popularity, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Sookshmadarshini OTT release: A Riveting Plot of Suspicion and Secrets

Set against the backdrop of a seemingly quiet middle-class neighbourhood, Sookshmadarshini revolves around Manuel, who returns to his childhood home with his mother. His arrival immediately sparks suspicion among the locals, particularly Priyadarshini (Nazriya Nazim) and her friends. Convinced that Manuel is hiding a dark secret, they embark on a tense investigation to uncover the truth. As the mystery deepens, the film explores themes of secrecy, trust, and the lengths people will go to in order to uncover the truth. The suspense builds to a thrilling climax, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

An Ensemble Cast and Talented Crew

The film's success is largely attributed to its stellar cast and crew. Nazriya Nazim shines in her role as the determined Priyadarshini, while Basil Joseph delivers a compelling performance as the enigmatic Manuel. The strong supporting cast includes Deepak Parambol (Antony), Sidharth Bharathan (Dr. John), Kottayam Ramesh (Roy), and Manohari Joy (Gracy/Ammachi). Special appearances by AV Anoop and Abhiram Radhakrishnan further elevate the film's appeal.

Directed by MC and produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and AV Anoop, Sookshmadarshini boasts a talented crew. Screenplay writers Libin TB and Athul Ramachandran, cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan, and composer Christo Xavier all contribute to the film's high production value, while costume designer Mashar Hamsa and makeup artist RG Wayanadan add the finishing touches.

A Must-See Thriller

Distributed by Bhavana Release, Sookshmadarshini has firmly established itself as one of the must-watch thrillers of the year. Whether enjoyed in theatres or streamed online, this tense, thought-provoking mystery is bound to keep audiences hooked from start to finish. With its gripping narrative and exceptional performances, it's a film not to be missed.



