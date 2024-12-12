Thangalaan OTT release: Vikram’s action-packed film now streaming on…

Thangalaan OTT release is here. Fans of Vikram's action-packed film Thangalaan, who missed it in theatres, can now enjoy the gripping adventure from the comfort of their own homes. The film, which opened in cinemas earlier this year, has finally made its way to OTT, giving audiences a second chance to experience the epic story.

Thangalaan Released on Netflix

While most Tamil films make their OTT debut within a few weeks of their theatrical release, Thangalaan took a more delayed approach. The film is now available for streaming in its 17th week, and can be watched on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, there has been no official word regarding a Hindi version of the film. Studio Green, the production house behind Thangalaan, made the announcement on social media, sharing the film's poster with the message: "A quest for gold and justice buried deep in the pages of history. Stream the epic Thangalaan, now on Netflix."

Legal Challenge to OTT Release

Before its OTT release, Thangalaan faced a legal hurdle. A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by a resident of Thiruvallur at the Madras High Court, seeking a stay on the film's digital launch. The petitioner claimed that the film portrayed Buddhism with reverence, while depicting Vaishnavism in a more humorous light, which could potentially fuel religious tensions. However, the court dismissed the plea, pointing out that the film had already been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), clearing it for release.

About Thangalaan

Directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green and Neelam Productions, Thangalaan is an action-adventure film that stars Vikram in five different roles. Alongside him, the film features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, and Hari Krishnan. Despite the star-studded cast and its grand budget of ₹100 crore, the film received mixed reviews upon its release, which reflected in its box office performance. Thangalaan earned ₹68 crore globally, falling short of expectations.

Vikram Promises a Sequel

Despite the film's lukewarm box office reception, Vikram remains optimistic. He recently revealed that a sequel is already in the works, noting, “Pa. Ranjith had immense faith in me, which made this film possible. We all believe Thangalaan deserves a sequel, and we plan to make many more.” The actor also shared his gratitude for the support from fans across India, including those in the Telugu-speaking states who have praised the film, especially those who enjoyed the OTT release.