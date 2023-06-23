Home How To Tiku Weds Sheru OTT release: Where to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui film online

Tiku Weds Sheru OTT release: Where to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui film online

Searching for content to binge-watch this weekend? Know that Tiku Weds Sheru has premiered on OTT platforms today. Know where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
Jun 23 2023
Tiku Weds Sheru is available for streaming on OTT platforms. (Amazon Prime Video)
Tiku Weds Sheru is available for streaming on OTT platforms. (Amazon Prime Video)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in India but he's had a tough luck in films recently. His latest release Jogira Sara Ra tanked at the box office, despite receiving positive reviews. Siddiqui will now be seen in Tiku weds Sheru, an upcoming romantic comedy film that will also be Kangana Ranaut's first production venture, after his co-directorial debut in Manikarnika. It will be released under Ranaut's banner named Manikarnika Films.

Instead of being released in theaters, Tiku Weds Sheru will be directly premiering on OTT platforms. Know where you can watch it online.

Tiku Weds Sheru OTT release: Details

Tiku Weds Sheru follows the story of two quirky characters who get caught in the world of drugs and face one storm after another but overcome the obstacles in their journey. The film will take you on an emotional rollercoaster and also keep you on the edge of your seat. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film stars Avneet Kaur, Sanjay Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Hemant Kumar, and Nikki Tamboli in notable roles.

The film's trailer was released June 14 and in just 9 days, it has amassed 19 million views. People have been engaged by the trailer as it has received 102000 likes and over 5000 comments.

Tiku Weds Sheru OTT release: Where to watch online

If you want to watch Tiku Weds Sheru from the comfort of your home, know that it has premiered on OTT platforms today, June 23. Tiku Weds Sheru is available for online streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Amazon Prime Video provides monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscriptions to choose from. The best way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 1499 per year plan of Amazon Prime Video. You get Amazon Prime, Prime Video, and Amazon Music subscriptions, all combined with this plan.

23 Jun
