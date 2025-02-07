Latest Tech News How To Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: From Game Changer, Pushpa 2: The Rule to Mrs. and more

Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: From Game Changer, Pushpa 2: The Rule to Mrs. and more

Weekend OTT watchlist: From action-packed thrillers to compelling dramas, this week's top releases bring fresh stories across platforms. Here are five must-watch titles to explore this weekend.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 07 2025, 18:32 IST
Weekend OTT watchlist: Game Changer, Pushpa 2, Mrs., and more exciting titles are available for streaming. (Pexels)

Weekend OTT watchlist :New titles keep arriving on OTT platforms every week, offering a mix of action, drama, and comedy. Whether it's a high-stakes thriller, a gripping sequel, or a heartfelt story, this weekend's lineup has something for every viewer. Here are five releases to check out.

1. Game Changer – Amazon Prime Video

Ram Nandan, a newly appointed district magistrate in Visakhapatnam, becomes a target of an attack by his former college rival, who works for Minister Bobbili Mopidevi. Determined to tackle corruption, Ram issues warnings to local wrongdoers. After being ridiculed, he starts investigating their harbor and discovers an illegal narcotics operation disguised as rice trading. The movie is streaming in Telugu on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Pushpa 2: The Rule – Netflix

The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise continues the story of Pushpa Raj, who ascends from a daily wage worker to leading a red sandalwood smuggling network. The film explores his rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, who is determined to bring him down. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule is available in multiple languages on Netflix.

3. The Storyteller – Disney+ Hotstar

This film follows the connection between a storyteller and a businessman struggling with insomnia. The plot explores themes of recognition, human emotions, and the complexities of relationships. Featuring Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain, The Storyteller is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

4. Mo Season 2 – Netflix

The comedy-drama series Mo returns with a new season on Netflix. The story continues to follow Mo Amer, a Palestinian-American stand-up comedian navigating asylum challenges, work struggles, and his personal life. The latest episodes build on the humor and challenges faced by Mo in his pursuit of stability.

5. Mrs. – ZEE5

The Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen features Sanya Malhotra in the lead role as Richa, a trained dancer who puts her ambitions aside after marrying a wealthy doctor, Diwakar, played by Nishant Dahiya. She struggles with household responsibilities that are expected of her after marriage. Directed by Arati Kadav, Mrs. is now streaming on ZEE5.

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 18:32 IST
