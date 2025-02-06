Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT release: Venkatesh Daggubati superhit movie likely to stream online on…

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, the action-comedy starring Venkatesh Daggubati, has taken audiences by storm since its release on January 14, 2025. Blending thrilling action with sharp humour, the film has captured the imagination of viewers across India and beyond. With a strong and steady performance at the box office, the film has grossed over ₹176.35 crore in India and has surpassed ₹220 crore globally. As a result, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has quickly become one of the most significant hits of 2024. Despite the buzz around its highly anticipated OTT release, initially scheduled for February 2025, sources suggest that the digital debut might be delayed.

Possible Delay in Digital Launch

The delay is reportedly due to the film's overwhelming success in cinemas. Zee5 had secured the digital rights for ₹30 crore and planned to launch it on their platform in February 2025. However, producer Dil Raju is said to be in discussions with Zee5 to postpone the digital release, as the film's theatre run continues to show remarkable performance. The producers believe that releasing the film digitally too soon could impact its momentum at the box office, where it is still attracting large audiences. This strategy is focused on capitalising on the film's continued success in cinemas before it makes its way to streaming.

Sustained Popularity: Audience Reception

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been receiving rave reviews, with praise pouring in for its engaging plot and stellar performances, especially that of Venkatesh Daggubati, who plays a suspended police officer embroiled in a high-stakes kidnapping case. The film features a compelling investigation, with Meenakshi Chaudhary playing his ex-girlfriend and Aishwarya Rajesh portraying his wife. Together, the trio navigates twists and turns that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The film's popularity shows no sign of waning, with reports indicating that it earned an impressive ₹10 crore on its 13th day in theatres. This milestone suggests that Sankranthiki Vasthunam could continue to perform strongly for weeks, further supporting the decision to delay its OTT debut.

Celebration of Success: Behind the Scenes

The team behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam recently came together for a success party to celebrate the film's achievements. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar were among the notable attendees, sharing in the excitement of the film's success. The production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations, posted glimpses of the celebration on social media, highlighting the film's remarkable performance and the camaraderie between the team.

The Wait for the OTT Release Continues

Although the film's OTT release date is yet to be confirmed, its continued dominance at the box office signals that there's more to come. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has not only achieved commercial success but has also garnered critical acclaim for its lively storytelling and Venkatesh's memorable performance.

For now, fans eagerly await official announcements regarding the film's digital release. However, with the film continuing to perform exceptionally well in theatres, it's clear that the producers are keen to maximise its cinematic success before making it available for streaming.



