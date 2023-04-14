Home How To U-Turn OTT Release: When, where to watch supernatural thriller online

Planning to binge-watch this weekend? You could be in luck as the OTT release date for U-Turn movie has been announced. U-Turn is a supernatural thriller which is skipping its theatrical release and will be directly released on OTT platforms. The film stars Alaya F, popularly known for her roles in Freddy and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, in the lead role.

U-Turn is all set for its OTT release as it will premiere on OTT platforms soon. Read more to know how and where you can catch the OTT release for this supernatural thriller.

U-Turn OTT release: Details

U-Turn is a supernatural thriller which follows the story of Radhika, a journalism intern who is researching bike riders breaking traffic rules on a city flyover. Things take a dark turn when she is accused of being involved in the murder of one of the motorcyclists.

The film is a remake of the Kannada movie by the same name. Despite being released just yesterday, the film's trailer has been seen over 89000 times and has received over 2.4K likes on YouTube.

Alongside Alaya F, the film stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Rajesh Sharma, Aashim Gulati and Manu Rishi Chadha in notable roles. It was directed by Arif Khan.

U-Turn OTT release

U-Turn will premiere on ZEE5 on April 28. ZEE5 shared the OTT release date of the film on Twitter. In a tweet, ZEE5 wrote, “U-Turn, U Die! Break the rules at your risk, as something startling might be waiting for you. #UTurnOnZEE5, Premiers 28th April.”

Although the film is free to watch without any rental cost, users do require a subscription to the streaming service.

The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the mobile plan which costs Rs. 499 for 12 months which offers streaming in 720p on mobiles and tablets. Users can upgrade to a higher subscription which is priced at Rs. 699 right now for the premium HD plan where users get 1080p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops and TV and 2 screens. The highest plan is the Premium 4K plan priced at Rs. 1499 for 12 months where you get streaming in 4K streaming with Dolby Atmos support and streaming support for all the devices with 4 screens.

