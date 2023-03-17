Vaathi OTT release: When, where to watch Dhanush movie online

Looking for an exciting movie to watch this weekend? There's good news as several films are about to drop on various OTT platforms soon. One of the films is Vaathi, a bilingual social drama. Vaathi released in theaters on February 17 and crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office.

Vaathi is produced by Naga Vamsi S, Sai Soujanya and directed by Venky Atluri. It is a bilingual movie available to watch both in Tamil and Telugu. After its theatrical run, Vaathi is set for its OTT release soon.

Vaathi: Details

Thirupathi, a private school owner, aims to eliminate government schools and attract their students to his institution. However, Balamurugan (played by Dhanush), a qualified teacher, challenges Thirupathi's plan by teaching government school students to excel in exams. Thirupathi challenges Balamurugan to secure TNPCEE ranks. The story follows whether Balamurugan succeeds or not.

The film has an ensemble cast, starring Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Tanikella Bharani and Sai Kumar in pivotal roles alongside other actors.

Vaathi OTT release

If you wish to catch this crime thriller online, then know that Vaathi has premiered on OTT platforms today, March 17. The film is available to stream on Netflix. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Netflix provides ample subscription options to choose from.

1. The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the mobile Rs. 149 per month plan of Netflix which offers streaming in 480p on mobiles and tablets.

2. The next one is priced at Rs. 199 for the basic plan where users get 720p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops and TV.

3. Standard plan is priced at Rs. 499 where you get 1080p streaming on all devices.

4. The premium plan is priced at Rs. 649 per month where you get streaming in 4K and HDR with streaming support for all devices.