Veera Simha Reddy OTT release: When, where to watch Telugu action film online

The Telugu film industry is on a magnificent rise and has been churning out a huge number of blockbusters, which have earned high praises all around. RRR even became the first Indian film to bag the prestigious Golden Globe for Best Original Song. Recent releases like Veera Simha Reddy have also been a box office hit with the film touching the Rs. 300 crore mark globally.

Veera Simha Reddy is a Telugu-language action-drama flick starring Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna who has starred in over 100 films. It is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Veera Simha Reddy will premiere on OTT platforms soon. Know where and when to watch it online.

Veera Simha Reddy: Plot

Balakrishna plays Jaya Simha Reddy who lives in Istanbul with his mother. He falls in love with Eesha (Shruti Haasan) and decides to marry her later. However, destiny has something else in store for Reddy as he gets thrust into the politics of the village Pulicharla which is ruled by Jaya's father. What comes next is a myriad of questions such as who is Bhanumathi? Why did Veera Simha Reddy leave his wife and son? This action-flick will keep you engaged on the edge of your seat until the very end.

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay.

Veera Simha Reddy OTT release

If you want to catch this action-flick, then there's good news as it is expected to premiere on OTT platforms soon. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 23. In anticipation of the OTT release, Disney+ Hotstar tweeted,” Witness the wrath of The God of Masses. #VeeraSimhaReddy will start streaming from 23rd Feb, 6 PM onwards.”

Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from. The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.