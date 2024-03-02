 Weekend OTT Watchlist: 6 must-watch delights - Maamla Legal Hai, Sunflower Season 2 to Shogun | How-to
Weekend OTT Watchlist: Indulge in a weekend of entertainment with our handpicked OTT releases- from Maamla Legal Hai, Sunflower Season 2 to Shogun, there's something for every binge-watcher!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 02 2024, 15:56 IST
Eagle: Eagle OTT release date is scheduled for March 2, 2024, on ETV Win and Amazon Prime Video. Eagle is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and stars Ravi Teja in the leading role as an illegal arms dealer. It is a South Indian action drama which you can stream this weekend from the comfort of your home.
Maamla Legal Hai: The courtroom drama Maamla Legal Hai is set to debut on the OTT platform today, March 1, 2024, on Netflix. The web series features Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma, Anjum Batra, Anant Joshi, and more. It is a comedy courtroom drama which you can watch with your friends and family over this weekend.
Ambajipeta Marriage Band: The film is a Telugu village drama which takes viewers back to the early 2000s. It is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Dushyanth Katikaneni. The comedy film features Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, Goparaju Ramana, and Sharanya Pradeep. The film is set to make its OTT debut today, March 1, 2024, on Aha.
Sunflower Season 2: Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma featuring comedy-thriller series is back for season 2 on Zee5 on March 1, 2024. The legal drama will continue from where season 1 was left and the lead character Sonu Singh will try to solve suspicious mysteries. You can watch this new series from the comfort of your home.
Spaceman: It is a science fiction drama film directed by Johan Renck. The Spaceman features Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, Isabella Rossellini, and Paul Dano. You can watch Adam Sandler in action on OTT platform Netflix from today, March 1, 2024.
Weekend OTT Watchlist: From Maamla Legal Hai, Sunflower Season 2 to Shogun, a worthy show for every mood. (Pexels)

Weekend OTT Watchlist: Are you planning to make your weekend a cozy affair indoors? Look no further as we bring you a curated list of the latest OTT releases across platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and more. Maamla Legal Hai, Sunflower Season 2 to Shogun, there's something for everyone. Grab your popcorn and get ready for a weekend of binge-watching!

1. Maamla Legal Hai - Netflix

Join Ravi Kishan in this eight-part series as he navigates through quirky legal cases at the Patparganj District Court in East Delhi. Inspired by real-life incidents, the show promises absurdity at its best. Kishan's character, an ambitious lawyer eyeing the Bar Association Presidency, encounters a Harvard graduate (Naila Grewal), leading to hilarious courtroom escapades.

2. Sunflower Season 2 - Zee5

Sunil Grover returns with another gripping season surrounding the mysterious death in the Sunflower Society. The narrative deepens as Rosie Mehta (Adah Sharma) enters the scene. Grover's outstanding performance adds to the complexity and viewing pleasure of the mystery.

3. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth - Netflix

Dive into the disturbing murder case of Sheena Bora in 2012, featuring prime suspects Indrani Mukerjea, her driver, and stepfather Peter Mukerjea. Accused of abduction, murder, and burning of Sheena's body, the series explores the dark truths surrounding this infamous case.

4. Shogun - Disney+ Hotstar

Set in 17th-century Japan, this ten-part series follows an English sailor thrust into political upheaval. With shogunates, factions, rivals, and disgraced samurai, anticipate a thrilling blend of adventure and action. Adapted from James Clavell's epic novel, this historical drama promises an immersive experience.

5. The Impossible Heir - Disney+ Hotstar

Immerse yourself in this Korean drama, exploring the pursuit of social advancement amidst societal norms. Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu lead the cast in this relentless tale of ambition. With a stellar supporting cast, expect a captivating journey through ruthless social dynamics.

6. Wedding Impossible - Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video presents a delightful Korean drama based on Song Jung-won's webtoon. Starring Jeon Jong-seo, Moon Sang-min, Kim Do-wan, and Bae Yoon-kyung, the series revolves around a wealthy heir's plan for a fake marriage with an actress. However, chaos ensues when his younger brother enters the picture.

This weekend, let the screens transport you to worlds filled with laughter, mystery, and drama. Enjoy your binge-watching sessions!

