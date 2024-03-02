Weekend OTT Watchlist: 6 must-watch delights - Maamla Legal Hai, Sunflower Season 2 to Shogun

Weekend OTT Watchlist: Are you planning to make your weekend a cozy affair indoors? Look no further as we bring you a curated list of the latest OTT releases across platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and more. Maamla Legal Hai, Sunflower Season 2 to Shogun, there's something for everyone. Grab your popcorn and get ready for a weekend of binge-watching!

1. Maamla Legal Hai - Netflix

Join Ravi Kishan in this eight-part series as he navigates through quirky legal cases at the Patparganj District Court in East Delhi. Inspired by real-life incidents, the show promises absurdity at its best. Kishan's character, an ambitious lawyer eyeing the Bar Association Presidency, encounters a Harvard graduate (Naila Grewal), leading to hilarious courtroom escapades.

2. Sunflower Season 2 - Zee5

Sunil Grover returns with another gripping season surrounding the mysterious death in the Sunflower Society. The narrative deepens as Rosie Mehta (Adah Sharma) enters the scene. Grover's outstanding performance adds to the complexity and viewing pleasure of the mystery.

3. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth - Netflix

Dive into the disturbing murder case of Sheena Bora in 2012, featuring prime suspects Indrani Mukerjea, her driver, and stepfather Peter Mukerjea. Accused of abduction, murder, and burning of Sheena's body, the series explores the dark truths surrounding this infamous case.

4. Shogun - Disney+ Hotstar

Set in 17th-century Japan, this ten-part series follows an English sailor thrust into political upheaval. With shogunates, factions, rivals, and disgraced samurai, anticipate a thrilling blend of adventure and action. Adapted from James Clavell's epic novel, this historical drama promises an immersive experience.

5. The Impossible Heir - Disney+ Hotstar

Immerse yourself in this Korean drama, exploring the pursuit of social advancement amidst societal norms. Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu lead the cast in this relentless tale of ambition. With a stellar supporting cast, expect a captivating journey through ruthless social dynamics.

6. Wedding Impossible - Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video presents a delightful Korean drama based on Song Jung-won's webtoon. Starring Jeon Jong-seo, Moon Sang-min, Kim Do-wan, and Bae Yoon-kyung, the series revolves around a wealthy heir's plan for a fake marriage with an actress. However, chaos ensues when his younger brother enters the picture.

This weekend, let the screens transport you to worlds filled with laughter, mystery, and drama. Enjoy your binge-watching sessions!

