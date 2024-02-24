Weekend OTT watchlist: Must-watch picks- Poacher, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Saw X, and more

Weekend OTT watchlist: Wondering what's hot on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and other OTT platforms this weekend? We've got you covered with a curated list of must-watch shows and movies. From the much-anticipated Netflix live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender to Poacher, an Alia Bhatt-backed series addressing animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade, your weekend is set to be an adventure.

1. Poacher- Prime Video

A gripping creation by Richie Mehta, Poacher features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Ankith Madhav in an ensemble cast. The series follows a team of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables, and Good Samaritans as they risk their lives to track down the biggest elephant ivory poachers in India's history.

2. Malaikottai Vaaliban- Disney+ Hotstar

Released in theaters on January 25, Mohanlal's Malayalam film, Malaikottai Vaaliban, takes you on a journey with an undisputed warrior challenging opponents in an alternate world. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, and Danish Sait.

3. Avatar: The Last Airbender- Netflix

Netflix's live-action series adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, created by Albert Kim, is making waves. Join the young Avatar in mastering elemental powers to save the world and face a relentless enemy.

4. Saw X- Lionsgate Play

The 10th installment of the Saw franchise, directed by Kevin Greutert, is finally streaming after its theatrical release last year. With Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, and Steven Brand, Saw X is hailed as one of the best in years, breathing new life into the horror movie series.

5. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 - Disney+ Hotstar

The third and final season kicks off with three thrilling episodes, continuing the story from the previous season. Join Clone Force 99 in their quest to rescue Omega from the Imperial facility at Mount Tantiss.

These picks promise a weekend filled with excitement, drama, and a touch of nostalgia. Enjoy your binge-watching session!

