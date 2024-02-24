 Weekend OTT watchlist: Must-watch picks- Poacher, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Saw X, and more | How-to
Home How To Weekend OTT watchlist: Must-watch picks- Poacher, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Saw X, and more

Weekend OTT watchlist: Must-watch picks- Poacher, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Saw X, and more

Weekend OTT watchlist: Wondering what to watch this weekend? From the gripping series Poacher to the anticipated live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, here are top picks across Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 24 2024, 16:40 IST
Weekend OTT watchlist
Weekend OTT watchlist: From the thrilling Poacher to the nostalgia of Avatar, here are 5 must-watch shows and films. (Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video)
Weekend OTT watchlist
Weekend OTT watchlist: From the thrilling Poacher to the nostalgia of Avatar, here are 5 must-watch shows and films. (Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video)

Weekend OTT watchlist: Wondering what's hot on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and other OTT platforms this weekend? We've got you covered with a curated list of must-watch shows and movies. From the much-anticipated Netflix live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender to Poacher, an Alia Bhatt-backed series addressing animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade, your weekend is set to be an adventure.

1. Poacher- Prime Video

A gripping creation by Richie Mehta, Poacher features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Ankith Madhav in an ensemble cast. The series follows a team of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables, and Good Samaritans as they risk their lives to track down the biggest elephant ivory poachers in India's history.

2. Malaikottai Vaaliban- Disney+ Hotstar

Released in theaters on January 25, Mohanlal's Malayalam film, Malaikottai Vaaliban, takes you on a journey with an undisputed warrior challenging opponents in an alternate world. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, and Danish Sait.

3. Avatar: The Last Airbender- Netflix

Netflix's live-action series adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, created by Albert Kim, is making waves. Join the young Avatar in mastering elemental powers to save the world and face a relentless enemy.

4. Saw X- Lionsgate Play

The 10th installment of the Saw franchise, directed by Kevin Greutert, is finally streaming after its theatrical release last year. With Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, and Steven Brand, Saw X is hailed as one of the best in years, breathing new life into the horror movie series.

5. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 - Disney+ Hotstar

The third and final season kicks off with three thrilling episodes, continuing the story from the previous season. Join Clone Force 99 in their quest to rescue Omega from the Imperial facility at Mount Tantiss.

These picks promise a weekend filled with excitement, drama, and a touch of nostalgia. Enjoy your binge-watching session!

Also read other top stories today:

Smartphones and kids don't mix well! It was inevitable that access to such power and convenience would exact a price.  Increasingly, it appears the most unanticipated and unacceptable has been our children's mental health. Check out the details here

Human-like robots! Big technology names are investing in a business that's developing human-like robots. This is part of a scramble to find new applications for artificial intelligence. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Reddit brews controversy! AI will become an important part of Reddit's business. It is looking to tap into a revenue stream that could be both lucrative and controversial.  Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Exciting fare on the cards! Spaceman, and Iwaju are some of the new TV, movies, music and games headed to a device near you. Check out what all is on offer here.  

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Feb, 16:40 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets