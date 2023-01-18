 Htc Desire 526g Plus 16gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Desire 526G Plus 16GB

    HTC Desire 526G Plus 16GB is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 12,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 526G Plus 16GB from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 526G Plus 16GB now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24504/heroimage/htc-desire-526g-plus-16gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24504/images/Design/htc-desire-526g-plus-16gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24504/images/Design/htc-desire-526g-plus-16gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24504/images/Design/htc-desire-526g-plus-16gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24504/images/Design/htc-desire-526g-plus-16gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,499
    16 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,499
    16 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    8 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Htc Desire 526g Plus 16gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 9.8 mm
    • Black, White
    • 154 grams
    • 69.6 mm
    • 139.8 mm
    Display
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 62.44 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • TFT
    • 234 ppi
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    General
    • January 30, 2015 (Official)
    • HTC
    • Desire 526G Plus 16GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • HTC Sense
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • No
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • 32 bit
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6592
    • Mali-450 MP4
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Htc Desire 526g Plus 16gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc Desire 526G Plus 16Gb in India?

    Htc Desire 526G Plus 16Gb price in India at 11,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 526G Plus 16Gb?

    How many colors are available in Htc Desire 526G Plus 16Gb?

    What is the Htc Desire 526G Plus 16Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc Desire 526G Plus 16Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Htc Desire 526g Plus 16gb