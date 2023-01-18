 Htc Desire 816g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Desire 816G

    HTC Desire 816G

    HTC Desire 816G is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 21,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 816G from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 816G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹21,999
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Htc Desire 816g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2600 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 460 Hours(3G)
    • 2600 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 460 Hours(3G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • BSI Sensor
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • 4160 x 3120 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Black, Green, Purple, Red, White
    • 156.6 mm
    • 158 grams
    • 78.7 mm
    • 8 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 67.51 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • S-LCD
    • 267 ppi
    General
    • HTC
    • HTC Sense
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 9, 2014 (Official)
    • Desire 816G
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 32 bit
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    • 8 GB
    Htc Desire 816g FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc Desire 816G in India?

    Htc Desire 816G price in India at 16,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 816G?

    How many colors are available in Htc Desire 816G?

    How long does the Htc Desire 816G last?

    What is the Htc Desire 816G Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc Desire 816G Waterproof?

    Htc Desire 816g