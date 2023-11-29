 Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, HiSilicon Kirin 710F Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 from HT Tech. Buy Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Overview Specs Videos News FAQs
Key Specs
₹15,990
128 GB
6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
HiSilicon Kirin 710F
16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Price in India

The starting price for the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 in India is Rs. 15,990.  This is the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Emerald

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Emerald Green, Sapphire Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
  • 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Battery
  • 4000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Yes
  • 16 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Pop-Up
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Fixed Focus
Design
  • 77.3 mm
  • 196.8 grams Below
  • Emerald Green, Sapphire Blue
  • 8.8 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 163.5 mm
Display
  • Yes
  • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
  • 391 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 84.17 %
  • 91 %
  • 19.5:9
  • TFT LCD
General
  • August 1, 2019 (Official)
  • EMUI
  • Huawei
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.0
Performance
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 64 bit
  • 12 nm
  • 4 GB
  • Mali-G51 MP4
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Sensors
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
Storage
  • eMMC
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 128 GB
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 FAQs

What is the price of the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 in India?

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India at 15,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710F; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Huawei Y9 Prime 2019?

How many colors are available in Huawei Y9 Prime 2019?

What is the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Battery Capacity?

Is Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Waterproof?

    Huawei Y9 Prime 2019