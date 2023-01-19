 Infocus Bingo 10 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    InFocus Bingo 10

    InFocus Bingo 10 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,299 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus Bingo 10 from HT Tech. Buy InFocus Bingo 10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27940/heroimage/infocus-bingo-10-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27940/images/Design/infocus-bingo-10-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,299
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Infocus Bingo 10 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 2000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • F2.8
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 67.3 mm
    • 10.4 mm
    • 140 grams
    • 135.6 mm
    Display
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 61.03 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 218 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • InFocus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Bingo 10
    • No
    • March 21, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Infocus Bingo 10 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infocus Bingo 10 in India?

    Infocus Bingo 10 price in India at 3,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infocus Bingo 10?

    How many colors are available in Infocus Bingo 10?

    What is the Infocus Bingo 10 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infocus Bingo 10 Waterproof?

    Infocus Bingo 10