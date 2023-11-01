Infocus F135 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the InFocus F135 in India is Rs. 1,499. This is the InFocus F135 base model with 46 MB RAM. It comes in the following colors: Black, Orange and White. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
