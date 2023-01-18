 Infocus M370 16gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    InFocus M370 16GB

    InFocus M370 16GB is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2230 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus M370 16GB from HT Tech. Buy InFocus M370 16GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27019/heroimage/infocus-m370-16gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27019/images/Design/infocus-m370-16gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27019/images/Design/infocus-m370-16gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,990
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2230 mAh
    Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    Infocus M370 16gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 2230 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • 2230 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 71.5 mm
    • 143 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • 125 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 67.25 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    • InFocus
    • InLife UI
    • M370 16GB
    • November 18, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Adreno 304
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Infocus M370 16gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Infocus M370 16Gb in India?

    Infocus M370 16Gb price in India at 3,750 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2230 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infocus M370 16Gb?

    How many colors are available in Infocus M370 16Gb?

    How long does the Infocus M370 16Gb last?

    What is the Infocus M370 16Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Infocus M370 16Gb Waterproof?

    Infocus M370 16gb