Intex Aqua 3g Pro Q Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua 3G Pro Q Intex Aqua 3G Pro Q is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 2,999 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1300 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua 3G Pro Q from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua 3G Pro Q now with free delivery.