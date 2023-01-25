 Intex Aqua 3g Pro Q Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua 3G Pro Q

    Intex Aqua 3G Pro Q is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 2,999 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1300 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua 3G Pro Q from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua 3G Pro Q now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua 3g Pro Q Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 1300 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 5.5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Up to 5.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • 1300 mAh
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • F2.8
    • No
    • No
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 640x480 fps
    • No
    Design
    • 63.4 mm
    • 125.2 mm
    • White, Metal Grey, Champagne
    • 114 grams
    • 9.9 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 57.37 %
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 233 ppi
    • No
    General
    • No
    • July 4, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Intex
    • Aqua 3G Pro Q
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes, v2.1
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP
    • DDR3
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • DDR3
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 1.32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Intex Aqua 3g Pro Q FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua 3G Pro Q in India?

    Intex Aqua 3G Pro Q price in India at 3,390 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua 3G Pro Q?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua 3G Pro Q?

    How long does the Intex Aqua 3G Pro Q last?

    What is the Intex Aqua 3G Pro Q Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua 3G Pro Q Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua 3g Pro Q