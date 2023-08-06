Intex Aqua 4.5e Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Intex Aqua 4 5e Intex Aqua 4 5e is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,300 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz Processor , 1600 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua 4 5e from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua 4 5e now with free delivery.