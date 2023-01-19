Intex Aqua Costa Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Costa Intex Aqua Costa is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,600 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Costa from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Costa now with free delivery.