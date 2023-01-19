 Intex Aqua Costa Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Costa

    Intex Aqua Costa is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,600 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Costa from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Costa now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,600
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2200 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Costa Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 2200 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 11 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 2200 mAh
    • Up to 11 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.2
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • No
    Design
    • 145 grams
    • 72 mm
    • 145 mm
    • 9.4 mm
    • Grey, White, Champagne
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 196 ppi
    • 65.86 %
    • TFT
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • Intex
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Aqua Costa
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • September 20, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP
    • DDR3
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6580M
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 4.49 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Intex Aqua Costa FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Costa in India?

    Intex Aqua Costa price in India at 2,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Costa?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Costa?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Costa last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Costa Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Costa Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Aqua Costa