 Intex Aqua Life 2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Life 2

    Intex Aqua Life 2 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 6,060 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Life 2 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Life 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,060
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    5 MP
    1.3 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Life 2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2000 mAh
    Camera
    • 1.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 144 mm
    • 71.2 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 67.18 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 196 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Aqua Life 2
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • May 5, 2015 (Official)
    • Intex
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 3.38 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua Life 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Life 2 in India?

    Intex Aqua Life 2 price in India at 3,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (1.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Life 2?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Life 2?

    What is the Intex Aqua Life 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Life 2 Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Life 2