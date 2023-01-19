Intex Aqua Life 2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Life 2 Intex Aqua Life 2 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 6,060 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Life 2 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Life 2 now with free delivery.