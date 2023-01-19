 Intex Aqua Play Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Play

    Intex Aqua Play is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,299 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Play from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Play now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26837/heroimage/intex-aqua-play-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26837/images/Design/intex-aqua-play-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26837/images/Design/intex-aqua-play-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26837/images/Design/intex-aqua-play-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26837/images/Design/intex-aqua-play-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,299
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    0.3 MP
    0.3 MP
    1400 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Play Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • 1400 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    • Single
    • No
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 115.5 grams
    • 65 mm
    • 10.3 mm
    • Black, Blue, White
    • 123.9 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • TFT
    • 56.55 %
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Intex
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • November 4, 2015 (Official)
    • Aqua Play
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6572W
    • 512 MB
    • Mali-400 MP
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • DDR2
    • DDR2
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Intex Aqua Play FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Play in India?

    Intex Aqua Play price in India at 2,189 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (0.3 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572W; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Play?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Play?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Play last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Play Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Play Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Aqua Play