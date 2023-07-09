 Intex Aqua Q7n Price in India (09 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Aqua Q7N

Intex Aqua Q7N

Intex Aqua Q7N is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,190 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Q7N from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Q7N now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 09 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
IntexAquaQ7N_Display_4.5inches(11.43cm)
IntexAquaQ7N_FrontCamera_0.3MP
IntexAquaQ7N_Display_4.5inches(11.43cm)
IntexAquaQ7N_FrontCamera_0.3MP"
Key Specs
₹4,190
8 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
5 MP
0.3 MP
2000 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
512 MB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹4,190
8 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
5 MP
2000 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Intex Phones Prices in India

Intex mobiles price in India starts from Rs.710. HT Tech has 257 Intex mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Intex mobiles price in India starts from Rs.710. HT Tech has 257 Intex mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Intex Aqua Q7n Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2000 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • 0.3 MP
Battery
  • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
  • 2000 mAh
  • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • No
  • Digital Zoom
Design
  • 9.5 mm
  • 66 mm
  • Grey, White
  • 135 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • 218 ppi
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • 62.51 %
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Intex
  • Aqua Q7N
  • No
  • July 28, 2016 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 512 MB
  • DDR3
  • Spreadtrum SC7731
  • Mali-400 MP2
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • Up to 6 GB
  • 8 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launch
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Intex Aqua Q7n FAQs

What is the price of the Intex Aqua Q7N in India?

Intex Aqua Q7N price in India at 2,106 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Q7N?

How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Q7N?

How long does the Intex Aqua Q7N last?

What is the Intex Aqua Q7N Battery Capacity?

Is Intex Aqua Q7N Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Intex Aqua Q7n