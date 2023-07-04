Intex Aqua Q8 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Intex Aqua Q8 Intex Aqua Q8 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,500 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 1650 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Q8 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Q8 now with free delivery.