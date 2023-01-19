Intex Aqua Strong 5.1 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Strong 5 1 Plus Intex Aqua Strong 5 1 Plus is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,490 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Strong 5 1 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Strong 5 1 Plus now with free delivery.