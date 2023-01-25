 Intex Aqua Trend Lite Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Trend Lite

    Intex Aqua Trend Lite is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Trend Lite Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • 2600 mAh
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • Champagne
    • 160 grams
    • 146.6 mm
    • 11.5 mm
    • 73 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 196 ppi
    • 64.25 %
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Intex
    • April 15, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • Aqua Trend Lite
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua Trend Lite