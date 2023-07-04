Intex Cloud Pace Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Intex Cloud Pace Intex Cloud Pace is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,290 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 1700 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud Pace from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud Pace now with free delivery.