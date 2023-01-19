 Intex Infie 3 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex INFIE 3

    Intex INFIE 3 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 4,299 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex INFIE 3 from HT Tech. Buy Intex INFIE 3 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32763/heroimage/128494-v1-intex-infie-3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32763/images/Design/128494-v1-intex-infie-3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,299
    8 GB
    4.95 inches (12.57 cm)
    Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Infie 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.95 inches (12.57 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 140 mm
    • 140 grams
    • 67 mm
    • 10.2 mm
    • Gold, Grey, Light Blue
    Display
    • Yes
    • 67.41 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • 217 ppi
    • 480 x 960 pixels
    • 4.95 inches (12.57 cm)
    General
    • October 1, 2018 (Official)
    • Android Go
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • No
    • Intex
    • INFIE 3
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 0.752 W/kg, Body: 1.167 W/kg
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Infie 3