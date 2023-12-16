 Intex Turbo S3 Plus - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Intex Phones Intex Turbo S3 Plus

Intex Turbo S3 Plus

Intex Turbo S3 Plus is a phone, available price is Rs 1,264 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Turbo S3 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Intex Turbo S3 Plus now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 16 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
IntexTurboS3Plus_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P29847/heroimage/intex-turbo-s3-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IntexTurboS3Plus_1
1/2 IntexTurboS3Plus_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
View all Images 2/2 IntexTurboS3Plus_1"
Key Specs
₹1,264
2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
0.3 MP
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹1,200 25% OFF
Buy Now

Intex Turbo S3 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Intex Turbo S3 Plus in India is Rs. 1,264.  At Amazon, the Intex Turbo S3 Plus can be purchased for Rs. 1,200.  It comes in the following colors: 262k.

Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Intex Turbo S3 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs Icon
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 0.3 MP
Battery Icon
  • Up to 600 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
Camera Icon
  • Digital Zoom
  • Single
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
Design Icon
  • 10.3 mm
  • 95 grams
  • Black
  • 52.6 mm
  • 123.5 mm
Display Icon
  • TFT
  • 27.46 %
  • 167 ppi
  • 262k
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
General Icon
  • January 11, 2017 (Official)
  • Intex
Multimedia Icon
  • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Yes
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker
  • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
Network & Connectivity Icon
  • Yes, v2.1
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
Sensors Icon
  • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes
  • Yes, WAP
Storage Icon
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Intex
Icon
icon36% OFF
amazon
₹1,460 ₹2,299
Buy Now
Intex Turbo S3 Plus Intex Eco 111v
icon25% OFF
Intex Turbo 220 Plus
  • IconBlack
  • Icon Silver
icon58% OFF
Intex Eco 215 Plus
  • IconBlack
  • Icon Gold
  • Icon Gold
icon25% OFF
Intex Mobiles Icon
Intex Turbo S3 Plus Competitors
Icon
icon50% OFF
amazon
₹999 ₹1,999
Buy Now
Intex Turbo S3 Plus Gfive Rose
Forme Mini 11
  • IconBlack
  • Icon Red
MU Phone M230i
  • IconBlack
  • Icon Grey
  • Icon Grey
icon10% OFF
Karbonn K140
  • IconBlack
amazon
₹1,075 ₹1,190
Buy Now
Intex Turbo S3 Plus Karbonn K140

Mobiles Videos

Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Intex Turbo S3 Plus News

Icon
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 price to remain same as Galaxy S23, says report; know how much
15 Dec 2023
Realme Narzo 60x
Top 10 Realme 128GB smartphones: Check out the best performers that will suit your needs
14 Dec 2023
iQOO 12
iQOO 12 launched in India featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset; Know features, pricing, and more
14 Dec 2023
Oppo F23
10 Best Oppo phones under 25000: Performance without the premium price
13 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C 5G
Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all
13 Dec 2023
iPhone 15 Pro
10 best mobiles for gaming and streaming: From iQOO Neo 7 5G to iPhone 15 Pro, check them all out
13 Dec 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Intex Turbo S3 Plus FAQs

Is Intex Turbo S3 Plus Waterproof? Icon Icon

Intex Turbo S3 Plus comes with waterproof.

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹76,990
₹79,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,999
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

IQOO 12 5G
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Legend, Alpha
amazon
₹52,999
₹59,999
Buy Now
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Mint, Graphite, Purple, Indigo, Tangerine
amazon
₹59,999
₹79,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G 256GB
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Starlight Black, Startrail Silver, Startrail Green
₹14,499
Check Details
Xiaomi 15 Pro
(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
₹68,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones Icon
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
IQOO 12 5G
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Legend, Alpha
amazon
₹52,999
₹59,999
Buy Now
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Mint, Graphite, Purple, Indigo, Tangerine
amazon
₹59,999
₹79,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Intex Turbo S3 Plus