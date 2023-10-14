Iqoo 13 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

IQOO 13 Pro IQOO 13 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 71,990 in India with 200 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹71,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.91 inches (17.55 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 200 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 16 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

IQOO 13 Pro Price in India The starting price for the IQOO 13 Pro in India is Rs. 71,990. This is the IQOO 13 Pro base model with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the IQOO 13 Pro in India is Rs. 71,990. This is the IQOO 13 Pro base model with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. IQOO 13 Pro (16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)

Iqoo 13 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.91 inches (17.55 cm)

Front Camera 50 MP

Rear Camera 200 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP

Battery 6000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 6000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 14500 x 13800 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus Display Pixel Density 381 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.91 inches (17.55 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand iQOO

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 8, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Adreno 740

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 16 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 512 GB

Expandable Memory No

Not sure which

mobile to buy?