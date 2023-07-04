 Iqoo Z6 5g Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
IQOO Z6 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
₹24,990
128 GB
6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
Iqoo Phones Prices in India

Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.11,390. HT Tech has 56 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.11,390. HT Tech has 56 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Iqoo Z6 5g Full Specifications

Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • 01h 43m 36s
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 75.8 mm
  • Dynamo Black, Chromatic Blue
  • Back: Plastic
  • 185 grams
  • 8.2 mm
  • 164 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 84.09 %
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90.61 %
  • 401 ppi
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • 20:9
General
  • Funtouch OS
  • iQOO
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v12
  • Yes
  • March 22, 2022 (Official)
  • Z6 5G
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 27.0 s
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 619
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • 6 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes
    Iqoo Z6 5g