 Iqoo Z6 Pro Se Price in India (09, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO Z6 Pro SE

    IQOO Z6 Pro SE

    IQOO Z6 Pro SE is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 21,990 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) Processor, 4900 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z6 Pro SE from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z6 Pro SE now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 09 March 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37946/heroimage/151685-v1-iqoo-z6-pro-se-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37946/images/Design/151685-v1-iqoo-z6-pro-se-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37946/images/Design/151685-v1-iqoo-z6-pro-se-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹21,990 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4900 mAh
    Android v12
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Iqoo Phones Prices in India

    Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.12,990. HT Tech has 61 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Iqoo Z6 Pro Se Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4900 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • AMOLED
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • iQOO
    • April 19, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Z6 Pro SE
    • Android v12
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
    • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
    • 7 nm
    • Adreno 620
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • No
    • 64 GB
    Iqoo Z6 Pro Se