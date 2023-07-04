 Itel Magic 2 4g Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Itel Magic 2 4G

Itel Magic 2 4G is a Mocor phone, available price is Rs 2,449 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T117 Processor , 1900 mAh Battery and 64 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel Magic 2 4G from HT Tech. Buy Itel Magic 2 4G now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
ItelMagic24G_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
ItelMagic24G_Ram_64MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36186/heroimage/145175-v4-itel-magic-2-4g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_ItelMagic24G_2
ItelMagic24G_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
ItelMagic24G_Ram_64MB"
ItelMagic24G_2"
amazon
₹ 2,470 M.R.P. ₹3,199
Buy Now

Itel Magic 2 4g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 1.3 MP
  • Unisoc T117
  • 1900 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 576 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 30 Hours(4G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • Up to 30 Hours(4G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • 1900 mAh
Camera
  • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom
  • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
Design
  • Black, Blue
  • 95 grams
  • 52.5 mm
  • 13.7 mm
  • 128.8 mm
Display
  • TFT
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 26.38 %
  • 240 x 320 pixels
  • 167 ppi
General
  • Mocor
  • Magic 2 4G
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • June 21, 2021 (Official)
  • Itel
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes
  • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
  • Yes, Music Formats: AAC, MP3, WAV
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
  • Music ringtones, Vibration
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v2.1
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • 64 MB
  • Unisoc T117
Smart TV Features
  • 1.3 MP
Special Features
  • 500
  • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
  • 250
  • Yes, Limited, 2000 entries
  • Yes
  • 500
  • Yes, HTML
  • 250
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
  • 128 MB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Itel Magic 2 4g FAQs

What is the Itel Magic 2 4G Battery Capacity?

Itel Magic 2 4G has a 1900 mAh battery.

Is Itel Magic 2 4G Waterproof?

    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Itel Magic 2 4g