 Itel Magic X Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel Magic X Pro

    Itel Magic X Pro is a phone, available price is Rs 2,999 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 128 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel Magic X Pro from HT Tech. Buy Itel Magic X Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38486/heroimage/153907-v1-itel-magic-x-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38486/images/Design/153907-v1-itel-magic-x-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Itel Magic X Pro Price in India

    Itel Magic X Pro price in India starts at Rs.2,999. The lowest price of Itel Magic X Pro is Rs.2,598 on amazon.in.

    Itel Magic X Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 2500 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 15.5 mm
    • 129 mm
    • 54 mm
    • Black, Blue
    Display
    • 167 ppi
    • 25.61 %
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • TFT
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Magic X Pro
    • December 9, 2022 (Official)
    • Itel
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.2
    Performance
    • 22 nm
    • Unisoc T117
    • 32 bit
    • 64 MB
    • Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited, 2000 entries
    • 250
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • 500
    • 250
    • 500
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 128 MB
    Itel Magic X Pro