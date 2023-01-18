 Itel Power 110 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel Power 110

    Itel Power 110 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,199 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,199
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    Itel Power 110 Price in India

    Itel Power 110 price in India starts at Rs.1,199. The lowest price of Itel Power 110 is Rs.1,277 on amazon.in.

    Itel Power 110 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • No
    • Single
    Display
    • 114 ppi
    • TFT
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    General
    • No
    • Power 110
    • October 13, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Itel
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited, 1000 entries
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Itel Power 110 FAQs

    What is the Itel Power 110 Battery Capacity?

    Itel Power 110 has a 2500 mAh battery.

    Itel Power 110